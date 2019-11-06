Linn County Memorial Unit 538, American Legion Auxiliary, will meet Monday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. in the Linneus Community Center. It is time to decide whether to send any candidates to Girls’ State, any scholarships, etc. Come help us make these decisions.

Kurt, Lynn and Cole Surber were Nov. 2-3 visitors of Joyce and Ronald Surber. Cole was able to get in some deer hunting.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Tyler White on Nov. 5; Brooke Mauzey, Lonnie Trentham, Jessica Gibson, Lisa Ewigman, Jim Libby (former county commissioner) on Nov. 6; Cheryl Shiflett on Nov. 7; William Carriker, Damon Ruff, Kathryn Gooch (99) on Nov. 8; Jeneva Burton, Kristen Kehr, Blake Herring on Nov. 9; Colby Herring on Nov. 10; Nathan Murphy, Maggie McLain on Nov. 11.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schmitz on Nov. 10.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS

Varsity basketball practice is starting this week. The first game will be around Thanksgiving.

Junior High games: 5:30 p.m., on Nov. 6, at Atlanta with extra boys’ quarters and 5:30 p.m., Nov. 7, with Bucklin/Macon County at New Cambria with extra boys’ quarters at Friday, Nov. 8, at Brashear.