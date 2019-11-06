Ornaments for the tree are no available to be purchased.

Main Street Chillicothe will be hosting the Memorial Tree lighting and dedication on Nov. 21 in Silver Moon Plaza.

Ornaments for the tree are now available to be purchased at the Main Street Chillicothe office for $10 each or three for $25. When the ornament is purchased, the person's name that is being memorialized will be put inside the ornament and these ornaments will be placed on the Memory Tree and remain through the holidays and can be picked up the week of Jan. 10, 2020.

Purchase may be done by calling the office, 660-646-4071 or by coming to the Main Street Office, 2nd floor of Chamber building, 514 Washington St. Ornaments can also be purchased on the group’s website http://www.downtownchilli.com/.

The dedication service provides an opportunity to remember passed loved ones and honor their legacy. Music will be provided by the First Baptist Church Youth Choir of Chillicothe. Pastor Alan Brock will give a special message. After the message, each name will then be read and a bell will chime after the reading of each person being memorialized.