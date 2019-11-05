Press Release for Nov. 4, 2019

12:35 a.m., Officer responded to the 1000 Graves street for an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was not found to be stolen and the property owner was advised they could have the vehicle removed from the lot if the wished.

8:56 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut for possible fraud. After a short investigation officer spent an extensive amount of time helping the citizen get a new email address and erase her current one.

9:03 a.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of 11th Street for a burglary report. The citizen reported their home had been broken into and several items stolen from the home.

11:00 a.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Jackson for a suspicious person. Officers did not locate anyone in the area.

12:38 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut for a possible scam. After a short investigation, it was determined no fraud had occurred.

12:53 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves for a report of stealing. The subject ran from the business and officers pursued the subject on foot. The subject was known to officers as he has run from police on several occasions. The subject had several warrants for his arrest for fleeing from police. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

3:18 p.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Borden Street for a verbal domestic. Officers found no physical violence had occurred. The subjects agreed to come to a peaceful agreement.

6:00 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Jefferson for a burglary report. The citizen reported that her house had been broken into and several items were taken from the home. Further investigation is to continue.

On Nov. 4, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 118 calls for service.