Taxpayers reminded of courthouse changes

Livingston County taxpayers are being reminded of changes in security at the courthouse.

Livingston County Treasurer-Collector Paula McCoy said county tax bills have been mailed and she wants to remind residents of changes at the courthouse before they head in to pay their bills.

“We now have full-time security,” she said. “This has made some changes people may not be used to or aware of.”

The security changes at the courthouse have been in effect for several months and include a full-time security officer. Those entering the courthouse will be asked to take any purses or backpacks along with any weapons, back to their vehicle.

“I just want to remind people to only bring in their car keys, tax bill and method of payment,” McCoy said.

McCoy also wanted to remind residents, especially those who may have trouble walking, only the doors on the north side of the building, facing Webster street can be used for entry into the building.

There is also a drop-box for tax payments on the north side of the courthouse, which is checked multiple times a day.