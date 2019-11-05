Two Chillicothe fires in five hours

In five hours the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to, two fires.

Crews were dispatched to a shed fire at 15600 LIV 432 in Hale at 10:21 p.m. on Nov.4, Chillicothe Fire Department Lt. Rob Williams said in a press release.

Four firefighters, a fire engine and pump truck went to the scene where upon arrival they found a machine shed housing multiple tractors and other equipment as well as 30 large round bales of hay, fully involved in fire.

CFD used 9,000 gallons of water to put out the fire and cool the hay bales.

Williams said mutual aid was received from Dawn and Hale Fire Departments. The fire department were assisted on the scene by deputies from both Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Carroll County Sheriffs Department. Crews were on the scene until 12:43 a.m.

According to Chillicothe Fire Department Captain Derrick Allen crews were dispatched to 1227 Jameson Street at 3:45 a.m., for a residential fire.

Upon arrival crews found the home to be full of smoke with fire in the ceiling and floor, causing the floor to be weak.

Crews used 8,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames in the vacant home. Crews were on the scene until 7:37 a.m.