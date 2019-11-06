A 20-year-old Kansas City resident was after nearly striking a patrol car on head-on, Nov. 2.

Chandler Paul Griffith, 20, Kansas City, was arrested by a Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy after nearly striking a patrol car on head-on, Nov. 2.

According to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, on Nov. 2 at about 12:17 p.m. Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter reported witnessing a motorcycle being driven by a male in a careless manner without a helmet in the area of Polk and Miller Streets in Chillicothe., at one point, the motorcyclist nearly struck the patrol vehicle head-on.

“The suspect refused to stop and was driving extremely dangerous,” Cox said. “The deputy ceased any further attempt to stop the motorcycle due to the overall circumstances and risks.”

Griffith, 20, Kansas City, was ultimately charged with alleged resisting arrest by flight, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and several other traffic offenses.

Griffith was transferred to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail (DDRJ) and has since been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged class E felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing-creating a substantial risk of death or serious injury to any person. Mr. Griffith remains incarcerated at DDRJ in lieu of bond.

“Please never run from law enforcement,” Cox said. “Simply pull to the right and stop, place your hands on the steering wheel and follow directions given. Fleeing only endangers yourself, those with you, the innocent people on the roads and the law enforcement officer(s). A bad choice is not worth dying for or hurting anyone!”