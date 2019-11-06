The North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center (NCMCAC) was the recipient of a $7,500 donation from the Land O’Lakes, Inc. Foundation to be used for general operating support. NCMCAC was selected as the recipient by Chula Farmers’ Co-op. The Land O’Lakes Member Co-op Match Program matches dollar-for-dollar the cash donation of member cooperatives, thus doubling the funds available for hometown projects. By matching funds for projects selected and funded by member cooperatives, the Land O’Lakes Foundation leverages local funding efforts and ensures community support for programs. Since 2013, Chula Farmers’ Cooperative has partnered with the Land O’ Lakes, Inc. Foundation to help distribute funds in excess of $35,500 to entities located with the Green Hills Region.