12:21 a.m., Officer responded to the 1200 block of Fair Street for an open door to a business. Officers check the business and found nothing out of place. The business was locked up by officers.

3:38 a.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Jameson for a structure fire. Officers found the residence to be abandoned. The Missouri State Fire Marshalls Office was contacted to investigate the fire as a possible arson.

7:29 a.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Clay to recover lost property. The property was taken to the police station until an owner could be contacted.

10:34 a.m.. Officers responded to the 1000 block of McNally to check the well-being of the resident. Officers contacted the resident who stated they were doing fine.

12:03 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of South Washington Street for stealing that had occurred. Further investigation is to continue in this case.

1:43 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Williams Street for a possible suicidal subject. The subject was later found in a vehicle by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department along with Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Chillicothe Police Department. The subject was taken to Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph to receive a medical evaluation.

3:40 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of South Washington for a verbal altercation. Officers spoke with the subjects who agreed to come to a peaceful agreement.

5:48 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of 15th Terrace to assist the Children’s Division with an on-going investigation.

8:29 p.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Jackson Street for possible stealing. Officers contacted the complainant who stated that she believed someone had stolen some of her property. The complaint did not wish to make a report at that time.

On Nov. 5, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 103 calls for service.