Despite the fact that Christmas is still a month away volunteers at 55&GO JOY TOYS Project have been hard at work all year. The last few weeks the number of volunteers and the number of hours worked increases as they prepare for the group’s annual Christmas give away of toys, games and books to parents and grandparents from across the area. For more than 20 years the group has set up a “store” at 440 Locust St., in Chillicothe giving donated toys to families in need as gifts for the holidays.

Volunteers are still accepting donated toys that are in good condition. Last year more than 400 children were able to receive gifts through this program.

Anyone in need of gifts for their children or grandchildren this holiday season can call 660-646-0010 or stop by the 55&GO office at 440 Locust St., to register.

New or good condition toys, bikes, trikes, puzzles, games and books can be dropped off between 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday or 10 a.m.-1 p.m., on Saturday’s. During this year’s holiday parade on Nov. 23 donations for the program can also be dropped off at the Chamber Office at 514 Washington St.