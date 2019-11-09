The 73rd Chillicothe’s beloved annual Holiday Parade will be held at 10 a,m., on Nov. 23 in downtown Chillicothe.

“It is going to be a great parade this year,” said Crystal Narr, executive director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce. “The theme is fun and we have a great number of entries that have already been submitted.”

Narr recently issued a press release announcing the Grand Marshal this year is the Joy Toys Project.

“When you think of the magic of Christmas, the joy of seeing children’s’ faces light up when receiving gifts is at the top of the list. Joy Toys, which is a project of 55 & Go, has been keeping that magic alive for area families for many years. We are so happy to be honoring them this year,” Ronni Clark, Parade Committee member said. “An exciting extra component of this

year’s parade is that we are encouraging all parade attendees to bring a toy, new or gently loved, to drop off for Joy Toys on parade day. Toys can be dropped off to the Chamber at 514 Washington St. or Joy Toys at 440 Locust St., from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Nov. 23.”

The parade will include floats and entries from many different organizations, youth groups, churches, businesses and individuals throughout Chillicothe. Many bands

or musical groups from around the area will also be involved as a part of the parade, including the Chillicothe High School Marching Hornets and the Chillicothe Middle School 7th=grade and 8th-grade bands. Sluggerrr, the official mascot of the Kansas City Royals, will again be a part of the parade. KC Wolf, the official mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs will also make a return visit to the Holiday Parade.

“As always, we are so thankful for our overall parade and special entry sponsors – they truly make this event possible for our community,” Narr said.

Parade judging will take place during the parade, with the announcement of the winners to follow on Saturday afternoon. Entries will be judged in the following categories: Business entries, Non-Profit Group or Organization entries and Youth Organization entries.

The parade entry deadline is this Friday, Nov. 8. Letters detailing parade number and lot location will be mailed prior to the parade to those who have entered. All entry forms must be full completed, including contact information and a description of what is to be announced about the entry during the parade. Forms are available at www.chillicothemo.com.

For more information contact the Chamber 660-646-4050 or office@chillicothemo.com