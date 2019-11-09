In honor of Veterans Day, North Central Missouri College (NCMC) will participate in the National Roll Call Event which is taking place on college campuses across the nation. Members of the public are invited to attend.

The National Roll Call, which is set for noon on Monday, Nov. 11 will be in front of Geyer Hall on the NCMC campus. The program will include a short address by College President Dr. Lenny Klaver, and the naming of Missouri’s Fallen Heroes by NCMC student leaders, some of whom have military ties. North Central Missouri College will also participate in the National Moment of Silence at 1 p.m.

According to a press release, NCMC has been recognized as a Military-Friendly School by Viqtory. Viqtory honors colleges, universities and trade schools across the nation doing the most to embrace military service members, veterans, and their spouses to help ensure their success in higher education. NCMC has also been awarded the status of a Purple Heart College for our efforts in helping and recognizing military students and their families.

To learn more about the National Roll Call event, contact Donnie Hillerman at 660-359-3948 x1412 or visit the NCMC website at www.ncmissouri.edu