Press release for Nov. 6, 2019

3:18 a.m., Motorist assist in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36.

4:22 a.m., Alarm at business in the 400 block of W. Business Highway 36.

5:30 a.m., School Resource Officer attending training in Mexico, Mo.

7:01 a.m., Officer traveled to a laboratory in St. Joseph.

9:54 a.m., Officer assisted Children’s Division on an investigation.

10:00 a.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services on a call in the 1700 block of Morningside Drive.

10:35 a.m., Officer monitored traffic at Calhoun and Washington Streets.

11:10 a.m., Officer performed a prisoner transport from the courthouse.

11:37 a.m., Officers checked on a dog in a vehicle in the 600 block of Locust Street. Violator was cited.

12:38 p.m., Subject in the police department to report a missing pistol from a vehicle that had been involved in a traffic crash. The pistol was entered into the law enforcement computer system.

1:01 p.m., Officer checked the area of the 2600 block of N. Fair for a reported unlicensed driver. Officer was unable to locate the violator.

1:17 p.m., Officer out in the 1700 block of Morningside Drive on an investigation.

1:30 p.m., Officer assisted Northwest Missouri Mental Health worker on a call.

1:39 p.m., Officer at the police department to speak with subject reference an investigation.

1:40 p.m., Officer out at the police department on a fraud investigation.

2:02 p.m., Report of a possible disturbance between occupants of a car on N. U.S. Highway 65. Officers unable to locate suspect vehicle.

2:54 p.m., Officer out with suspicious subject at Clay and Locust Street.

3:03 p.m., Officer monitoring traffic at Broken Arrow and Tomahawk Road.

3:27 p.m., Officer investigated a two-vehicle accident at Webster and Washington. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and a driver was cited for failure to yield right-of-way.

5:13 p.m., Officer removed debris from the roadway in the 2000 block of Country Club Drive….

5:49 p.m., Report of someone inside apartment building at Jackson and Elm Streets. It was property owner.

7:17 p.m., Property dispute in the 1100 block of Bryan Street.

7:58 p.m., Officers worked traffic control in the area of Thompson Drive and Washington Street where a deer had been struck by a vehicle. Deer is off the roadway.

9:00 p.m., Complaint of loud music in the area of 1000 block of Bryan Street. Officer unable to locate any loud music.

10:10 p.m., Officers checked into a suspicious acting person on Elmdale Road. The subject found to reside in the area.

10:59 p.m., Officer out in the 400 block of Grandview on investigation.

11:17 p.m., Officer out at residence in the 200 block of Bridge Street on investigation. Subjects no longer reside there.

On Nov. 6, the Chillicothe Police Department received 94 calls for service.