The Chillicothe Fire Department (CFD) responded to a call of smoke in the building at Comfort Inn in Chillicothe t 11:48 a.m, on Nov. 8.

According to a press release from CFD Battalion Chief Les Hionnen, the department received a call of smoke in the maintenance room at the Comfort Inn Hotel. Upon their arrival crews were directed to the maintenance room where a maintenance employee said smoke was

coming from when he opened the door. Hinnen noted the alarm system for the building was not

sounding.

“We could smell a strong odor of what appeared to be hot electrical wires,” he said noting they could not see any visible smoke. “We used a thermal imager to scan the area looking for hotter than normal items.”

Crews then checked adjoining rooms and the attic to the hotel, while hotel staff called

their electrician and said he was on his way with approximately a 30 minute response time. “Upon further investigation, we found burnt wires on top of one of the hot water heaters in the back of the room,” Hinnen said. “The thermal imager showed heat over 500 degrees on top of the water heater.”

Crews then shut off power to the heater, noting that no visible fire was seen. The electrician was going to check the hot water upon arrival.

Fire crews cleared the scene at 12:24 p.m.