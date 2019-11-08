On Nov. 7, the CPDreceived 93 calls for service.

Police Blotter for Nov. 7

12:51 a.m., Officer assisted a resident in the 1200 block of Smith Street that was having trouble lighting their furnace.

7:31 a.m., Officer monitoring traffic in the 2600 block of Tomahawk Road.

9:47 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

11:23 a.m., Officer checking report of animal neglect in the 1400 block of Webster Street. Officer unable to make contact at residence.

12:06 p.m., Officers began an investigation of forgery, which occurred in the 1200 block of Washington Street on Nov. 2.

12:37 p.m., Request to check well-being of a subject in the 1600 block of Springhill Street. Officers unable to make contact.

1:58 p.m., Request by school district to contact parents of child that has become ill. Officers made contact and parents will respond to get the child.

3:11 p.m., Officers attempted to execute an arrest warrant in the 400 block of Elm Street. No contact.

4:35 p.m., Officers did premises check of house in the 1100 block of Locust Street because the front door is open. Everything okay window is broken.

4:53 p.m., Officer observed an abandoned vehicle that was obstructing traffic at Mitchell Road and Ryan Lane. Appears the vehicle had a mechanical failure and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

5:16 p.m., Report of suspicious acting subject in the area of N. Fair and Mohawk roads. The subject was located and was going to local church.

6:45 p.m., Check well-being of subject in the 2900 block of N. Washington Street. subject transported to Hedrick Medical Center for medical assistance.

6:53 p.m., Officer reported to a business in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street in reference to a subject being terminated from employment and texting threats to other employees.

7:08 p.m., Officer performed a traffic stop in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street on the subject that was reported as the subject that had been terminated and was texting threats. Subject was found to be driving while suspended. Subject was transported to the police department, processed and released with a citation.

7:22 p.m., Officer responded to a business in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street for what appeared to be illegal drugs that were found. The item was seized and transported to the police department for disposal.

