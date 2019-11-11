Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Brookfield, the Missouri Army National Guard Honors Unit and the Bucklin American Legion Green Hills Post 57 conducted military rites for Robert Scott. Scott, age 66, of Brookfield served in the United States Army from 1974-1976; he was an expert in rifles and a sharpshooter. Scott worked for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for forty-two years until his retirement. Photo: Missouri Army National Guard Honors Unit and Bucklin American Legion perform military rites for Robert Scott, in Brookfield.