Life is Good in the Neighborhood!

Compliments to the Chapman Family. Claire Chapman, daughter of Tom and Lindy Chapman and granddaughter of Don and Nan Chapman—was crowned 2019 Homecoming Queen at the University of Tulsa. To Top That, Claire is one of the Top 10 in the Senior Class of 2020 there. Accomplishments, achievements and honors, so rewarding. Kentucky grandparents are Tom and Mary Hardin, Louisville.

-----

Don’t you just love it---those fall sports at CHS just continue on—Boys Soccer showing amazing talent--- Hornets football continues to be a force to battle with and Cross Country is moving on.

-----

Main Street Chillicothe invites the community to the holiday tradition at the Silver Moon Plaza for the Memory Tree Lighting and Dedication Service Thursday, Nov. 21. Purchase your ornament now, have your memory name placed inside it and each ornament will remain on the tree through the holidays. Music will be by the First Baptist Church Youth Choir with Pastor Alan Brock giving a message. Each memorable will be read and a bell will chime after each reading.

-----

Chillicothe High School Academic Achievement Banquet was a great success, including 180 students receiving their Academic Letter. Guest speaker 2004 CHS grad, Dr. Amy Patel, a radiologist specializing in Women’s Breast Health, who spoke on this year’s theme “Taking Chances”. Way to go Hallie Rae, achieving again.

-----

What a Delight---CHS Players presenting Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center, Nov. 21, 22, and 23. It certainly is a Must See!!

-----

Livingston County’s Retired Senior Volunteer program, known as 55 & Go, is looking for donations for two of their programs “I Will Donate A Good Winter Coat“ and the ”Joy Toy” project. This allows area residents to help others with a coat to stay warm. Coats of all sizes are needed for boys, girls, men and women. Last year, 55 & Go gave out 118 coats to those in need. The Joy Toy project is also underway and this is the big push part of their season. Last year 94 families were helped and there were 394 children receiving toys for the Christmas holiday. Any donations for the two projects may be dropped at the 55 &Go office, 440 Locust. Hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Call 660-646-0010 with questions.

-----

Birthdays this week include: today, Mary Nan Dupont, Karen Thomas, Tim Thorne, Gina Bethards, Seth Roberts and Georgia Way; Thursday, Jordon Dixon, Ryan Fleming, Marc Pauley, Laura Schuler, Tim Gilgour, Frank Stedem and Stanley Roberts; Friday, Erica Whiteside, Diane Bonderer and Xenbia M.A. Gatson; Saturday, J.W. (Dub) England, Jodi Bailey, Bill Donoho, Ron Jones, Chris Bonderer and William Hulett; Sunday, Michael Jacobs, Jaxson McKay, Jim Wheeler, Eric Olson, Nathan Wever, Dorothy Kent, Helen Hensley and Mildred Bryant; Monday, Judi Shaffer, Dick Saccaro, Virginia Rice, Bernice McKerlie,

Allie Foltz, Calvin Lollar, John Burton, Ricki Quinn, Jalynn Reeter and Paige Leppin; Tuesday, our Niece, Amy Kelsey, Gavin Griffin, Ryan Panholzer, Dixie Gilgour, Kelvin Broyles, Heidi Broyles, Patricia Parkey, Connie Snyder, Josie Minnick and Shelby Shiflett.

-----

Wedding anniversaries include: Mark and Gracie Bonderer, Roger and Mary Baskett, Johnny and Catherine Barrett, Nolan and Louise Burton, Wally and Sandy McGinnis, Bill and Diane Haynes, Harry and Myra Hargrave, Randy and Terri Rasche, Tim and Gwen Gatson, Chad and Jill Reeter, Ralph and Linda Hacker #49, Max and Kathy Smith #45, Pete and Mary Seidel, Cecil and Brenda Samm, Randy