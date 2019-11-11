Press release for Nov. 10

1:38 a.m., Officer responded to the 500 block of Business Highway 36 for a physical disturbance. Officers spoke with several subjects who had got into an argument. All subjects agreed to go their separate ways. Alcohol was involved and believe to be the cause of the disturbance.

11:00 a.m., Officers responded to the 800 block of Gilbert Street for a stealing report. Further investigation is to continue.

4:09 p.m., Officers responded to the 2600 block of Country Club to assist another agency. Officers made contact with a subject about their vehicle.

6:07 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of a noise complaint. Subjects agreed to turn down the music.

6:31 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Webster for a stealing. After speaking with the subject officers determined that the matter was civil in nature.

7:33 p.m., Officers responded with Livingston County to assist with a possible traffic accident. Subject had drove his vehicle into a ditch by accident. No injuries were reported.

9:14 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Jackson Street for a stealing report. Further investigation is to continue.

On Nov. 10, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 78 calls for service.

Press release for Nov. 9

12:21 a.m., Report of shots being fired in the area of Third and Mansur. Several residents in the area reported having heard them, but no evidence of any type was found by officers and no one witnessed the incident.

12:22 a.m., Officer observed an open gate at Shafer Park. Premises were checked and found okay.

2:16 a.m., Officers stood by at a business in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street as employees closed the business and went to their vehicles.

7:14 a.m., Request for officers to respond to an address in the 1800 block of Clay Street to contact the resident and advise them of a family illness. The wrong address was provided and no contact was made.

9:28 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at Polk St. and Fair St. A vehicle was stopped at the stop sign waiting to turn onto Polk St. when a pedestrian started walking in the crosswalk.As the vehicle started the turn, it struck the pedestrian, knocking them down. The pedestrian complained of minor pain to the elbow and hip and was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

11:52 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Walnut Street for a domestic assault. Officers received information that a juvenile had assaulted a family member. Information was gathered on scene and all findings will be forwarded to the Livingston County Juvenile Office.

1:16 p.m., Officer responded to a business located in the 300 block of N. Washington Street to retrieve recovered property.

2:33 p.m., Officers contacted a subject in the 200 block of Herriford Street that reports that someone had tried to gain entry into his residence, the night before.

2:53 p.m., Officer spoke with a subject reference to a civil issue over property.

3:28 p.m., Officers assisted Chillicothe Emergency Services on a medical call in the 900 block of Bryan Street.

4:59 p.m., Officers reported to a residence in the 100 block of Polk Street to check the welfare of a subject that a relative had concerns that they had been assaulted by another relative. Officers unable to contact anyone at residence.

6:52 p.m., Officers performed a welfare check of a subject in the area of Curtis and Liberia Streets. The subject was determined to be on probation/parole and in possession of illegal contraband. Information being forwarded to the subject’s probation/parole officer.

10:23 p.m., Officer responded to a business in the 300 block of W. Business Highway 36 for a report of a stolen book bag/back pack.

11:05 p.m., Officers assisted another agency in identifying an individual by use of Quick-ID access equipment.

11:21 p.m., Officer checked subjects at Simpson Park and advised them of the park curfew. .

11:43 p.m., Premises alarm in the 700 block of Webster Street. Officers checked the building. Determined as false activation. .

12:04 a.m., Officer checked unoccupied vehicle at Danner Park. No one located in the area.

On Nov. 9, the Chillicothe Police received 77 calls for service.

Press release for Nov. 8

12:22 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Unknown cause of activation.

12:41 a.m., Report of suspicious activity in the 1400 block of Alexander. Resident believes a subject outside their residence. Officers were unable to locate anyone in area.

12:48 a.m., Suspicious acting subject at business in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36 Subject was gone on officers’ arrival.

1:11 a.m., Officer performed an escort for a business in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street.

1:32 a.m., Officer responding to Hedrick Medical Center for an unruly patient. The subject calmed down.

8:12 a.m., Officer checking on parking complaint at Missouri and Jennifer Lane area. Vehicle was legally parked.

8:26 a.m., Report of vehicular trespassing in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36. .Officer continuing investigation.

8:49 a.m., Officer performed an escort for a Chillicothe High School athlete headed to an event.

8:50 a.m., Report of a strange vehicle in neighborhood of 1600 block of Rosewood. Officer checked on vehicle and determined it legally parked.

9:23 a.m., Disturbance at Hedrick Medical Center with unruly patient. Subject calmed down and no report.

9:25 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

10:16 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

10:17 a.m., Officer out at Hedrick Medical Center on an investigation.

10:30 a.m., School Resource Officer on investigation with Children’s Division.

11:47 a.m., Officer out at Hedrick Medical Center to pick up subject and transported them to a facility in St. Joseph for evaluation.

12:19 p.m., Report from business in the 200 block of Old U.S. Highway 36 of being harassed by a subject on social media. Suspect identified and investigation continuing.

1:56 p.m., Report of possible illegal activity at a described house in the area of Field School. Officers searched area and unable to locate any house of the reported description.

2:15 p.m., Officer spoke with subject in reference to receiving harassing phone calls. Subject was advised of legal options.

2:15 p.m., Parking complaint on Missouri Avenue. Determined to be same vehicle as previously reported. The vehicle is legally parked.

2:26 p.m., Officers assisted Chillicothe Emergency Services with possible fire in 200 block of Locust Street. Determined to be due to worker’s tool smoking. No fire observed.

2:56 p.m., Officer spoke with a subject from business in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street reference harassing phone calls.

3:00 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

4:16 p.m., Officers out at business in the 1000 block of Graves Street to pick up recovered property.

4:44 p.m., Report of an arson fire on the front porch of a residence in the 300 block of Mansur Street. The fire was extinguished with only damage to the porch. A possible suspect was named and the investigation is continuing.

5:27 p.m., Officers reported to a residence in the 1600 block of Springhill Street in reference a subject going through mental distress. A firearm in the residence was removed for safe-keeping and the subject was transported for medical assistance.

6:07 p.m., Officers monitored traffic coming from north of town on U.S. Highway 65 toward Chillicothe, reportedly being intoxicated. Officers could not locate the suspect vehicle.

7:14 p.m., Officer assisted another agency with attempting to locate a suspicious subject on Livingston 237. Officers unable to locate.

7:25 p.m., Loud music complaint in the 300 block of Jackson Street. Subject was advised of the complaint and advised to keep the volume down.

8:43 p.m., Officers transporting subject to residence in Dawn after having been interviewed in reference to an incident that occurred in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street.

9:04 p.m., Reported disturbance between two subjects in the area of Fairlane and Summit. Determined to be verbal and no arrests were made.

9:44 p.m., Officers assisted Chillicothe Emergency Services with a fire in the area of 1st and Vine Streets.

11:06 p.m., Report of two subjects acting suspiciously in the area of Missouri and Polk Streets. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate anyone.

11:26 p.m., Officer contacted subjects at Danner Park and advised them of the Park hours. The subjects left the park.

11:28 p.m., Officer contacted two subjects nearby Chilli Bay and advised them of the park hours. subjects left the area.

11:37 p.m., Officer checked the well-being of a subject that was near the railroad tracks and Third Street. The subject was okay.

On Nov. 8, the Chillicothe Police Department received 115 calls for service.