Chillicothe FFA Barnwarming was held Nov. 9.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, the Chillicothe FFA held its annual Barnwarming festivities. These festivities included a dance, games and the coronation ceremony. This year’s 2019 Barnwarming King and Queen are the freshmen Carter Crawford and Emily Wilford. The Freshman Class, candidates, Emily Wilford (Brad and Amanda Wilford) and Carter Crawford

(Reece and Shelby Crawford) raised $17,860.78 with an average of $223.26/person; the Senior Class, candidates Madelyn Wilford (Brad and Amanda Wilford) and Clayton Walker (Brice and Tiffany Walker) raised $6,522.00 with an average of $181.17; the Junior Class, candidates Makenna Campbell (Derek and Teresa Campbell) and Tucker Burtch (Tony and Nancy Burtch) raised $7,098.00 with an average of $177.45; the Sophomore Class candidates, Abby Burton (Travis and Ashley Burton) and Carson Crawford (Reece and Shelby Crawford) raised $8,661.26 with an average of $157.48. The chapter raised $40,142.04 this year for the chapters’ operations that average out to $192.07/member. According to a submitted, FFA article, participants would like to thank all the members of the community for the long-time support of our organization.