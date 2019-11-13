Submit Community Calendar events by calling 646-2411 or email at news@chillicothenews.com.

Livingston County Commission

Notice is hereby given that the Livingston County Commission will conduct a meeting at 9:30 a.m., on Nov. 14, in the Livingston County Commission Room, Chillicothe. The tentative agenda of this meeting includes: approval of minutes; county road and bridge matters; administrative and departmental duties and any other business that is deemed necessary. Anyone wanting to meet with the County Commission should contact the County Clerk to make an appointment.

Senior Citizens Fund Board to meet

The Livingston County Senior Citizens Fund Board will meet in open session beginning at 5:30 p.m., on Nov. 14, at Hutchison & company, 1121 Washington St.

Flu shot clinic

A walk-in flu shot clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including the noon hour, on Nov. 15 at the Livingston County Health Center. The High-Dose flu vaccine for the 2019-2020 flu season will be available adults 19 and older. There is no appointment necessary. Those with private insurance or Medicare should bring their card to the clinic. For questions about the flu shot clinics, call the Health Center at 646-5506.

Senior Card Day

Area Seniors are invited to play Ponytail Canasta from 1-4 p.m., Nov. 15 at the Grand River Area Family YMCA. Refreshments are provided. Please call Shawn Hurtgen, Christian Outreach Director, at 646-6677 for more information.

Grand River Area Family YMCA – Thanksgiving potluck

Grand River Area Family YMCA is hosting a Thanksgiving potluck from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Participants are asked to bring a side dish or dessert large enough to feed 10-12 people. This event is free and open to the community.

“The Magic of Christmas" Holiday Parade

The annual Holiday Parade will be held starting at 10 a.m., Nov. 23, on Washington Street.

Opening night at Festival of Lights

The opening night celebration will be at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 23. Horse-drawn sleigh rides, warm drinks and Santa will all be part of the event.