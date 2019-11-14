Mandatory CWD sampling in area counties

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), there will be mandatory CWD testing in several area counties this weekend, Nov. 16-17.

With the November portion of Missouri’s fall firearms deer season opening Saturday, the MDC is once again releasing information to hunters, landowners, and others about chronic wasting disease, or CWD. MDC is continuing its efforts this fall and winter to limit the spread of CWD in Missouri deer by finding new cases and slowing its spread to more deer or more areas.

CWD management zone

There are 29 counties in the department’s CWD Management Zone, locally those counties include, Adair, Chariton, Linn and Macon counties. It is important to note these counties are listed as being in the management zone because CWD has been previously identified in the counties.

For a full list, or to learn more go to mdc.mo.gov/cwd.

Mandatory CWD sampling Nov. 16-17

Hunters who harvest deer in any of the 29 counties of the CWD Management Zone during the opening weekend of the November portion of the fall firearms deer season (Nov. 16 and 17) are required to take their harvested deer (or the head with at least six inches of neck attached) on the day of harvest to one of MDC’s numerous CWD sampling stations throughout the zone. According to a press release, the sampling stations are open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sampling and test results are free. Hunters who harvest deer in counties no longer part of the zone are not required to participate in sampling. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/cwd under “Mandatory CWD Sampling,” or from MDC’s “2019 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information” booklet, available where permits are sold.

What to do before having a deer sampled for CWD

MDC has released a list of items hunters should complete before brining a deer, or the approved sample of a deer, to the sampling station. Hunters should:

Field dress and Telecheck deer before arrival at a sampling station. Bring the carcass or just the head with at least six inches of the neck attached. Capes may be removed in preparation for taxidermy before going to a sampling station. The person who harvested the deer must be present. The hunter’s conservation number will be required, along with the specific location of the harvest. If using a paper permit, have it detached from the deer for easy access. If using the MO Hunting app, have the permit and Telecheck information available. Position deer in vehicles with heads and necks easily accessible.

CWD Test Results

Hunters can get test results for CWD-sampled deer online at mdc.mo.gov/CWDTestResults. Results are free and will be available within four weeks after the sampling date.

Carcass disposal

It is important to remember that the carcasses or remains of CWD-infected deer can expose other deer to the disease. Process deer as close as possible to where harvested. Place remaining carcass parts in trash bags and properly dispose of them in the trash or a landfill. If necessary, bury or leave remains at the harvest site. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/cwd under “Carcass Disposal.”