Press release for Nov. 11, 2019

1:18 a.m., Officer provided escort for local business in the 1000 block of South Washington Street.

4:31 a.m., Officer called to check the well-being of a male reported to be setting roadside near Business Highway 36 and Gilbert Street. Officer was unable to locate anyone.

8:20 a.m., Officer responded to a two-vehicle non-injury accident at Dorney Drive and Derringer Drive. Officer reported a vehicle attempted to make a turn and slid into a parked motor vehicle causing minor damage to the vehicles.

8:55 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a stolen motor vehicle in the 500 block of Jackson Street. The vehicle was located a short time later abandoned on West Business Highway 36. Suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

9:30 a.m., Officer provided funeral escort for local funeral home.

10:00 a.m., Officer returned firearm to individual that had been seized by the police department for safekeeping.

10:58 a.m., Officer called to a business in the 1100 block of West Business Highway 36 to a report of property damage to a motor vehicle. Officer located the suspect, Devin Keithley and arrested him for felony property damage and tampering with a victim. Keithley was processed at the police department and transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

1:00 p.m., Officer called to a two-vehicle non-injury accident in the 800 block of State Street. Officer reported a vehicle backed from a private drive and struck another vehicle causing minor damage.

2:00 p.m., Officer provided funeral escort for local funeral home.

2:24 p.m., Officer provided funeral escort for out of town funeral home traveling to a local cemetery.

3:06 p.m., School Resource Officer transported a juvenile to the police department and turned juvenile over to parents. A report is being forwarded to the Livingston County Juvenile Office.

4:56 p.m., Officer transported a prisoner to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

5:31 p.m., Officer responded to a two-vehicle non-injury accident at Clay Street and Highland Avenue. Officer reported one driver was unable to at a stop intersection due to the conditions of the road and slid into the path and struck another vehicle causing minor damage.

7:10 p.m., Officer received a delayed report of a motor vehicle accident that occurred in the 1400 block of Polk Street where one driver was backing from a private drive and struck a parked motor vehicle causing minor damage.

8:15 p.m., Officers called to the 300 block of Dickinson for a report of a suspicious person. No suspicious persons were located.

8:30 p.m., Officer observed open door to a residence in the 1300 block of Directory. Officer was able to make contact with homeowner and homeowner advised the door was left open for the animals.

8:58 p.m., Officer called to Hedrick Medical Center regarding issues with a subject receiving treatment. Officer spoke with the subject about the necessary treatment and no other issues from the subject was observed.

11:30 p.m., Officers called to a business intrusion alarm in the 1000 block of South Washington Street. Alarm was an accidental activation by employees.

On Nov. 11, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 74 calls for service.