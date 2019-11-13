Missouri’s Silver Haired Legislature was formed in 1973.

The 46th annual conference of the Silver Haired Legislature took place at the State Capitol in Jefferson City on Oct. 22-24. Delegates from across the state chose their Top Five Priorities and formed plans to advocate for senior issues during the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January 2020.

After a spirited debate in the Legislative chambers, the delegates chose the 2020 priorities, which include: Increase funding for home-delivered meals and congregate meals; Reinstatement of funding for the MoRX program; Prescription Drug Monitoring Program; Streamline tax collection procedure with a portion designated to the Senior Protection Fund and Expansion of MO HealthNet (Medicaid).

Missouri’s Silver Haired Legislature was formed in 1973 and is composed of 15 volunteers from each of the 10 statewide Area Agencies on Aging. These 150 senior advocates elected by their peers, identify and advocate for issues critical to older Americans. There are 19 area seniors who represent the Northwest area of the state. Of those three are senators, 12 serve as representatives and four as alternates.

Anyone interested in learning more about the priorities of the Silver Haired Legislature should call Freda Miller at 816-396-0567, Fmiller@NWMOAAA.org or David Martin at 620-341-7937 or keysguy1@yahoo.com.