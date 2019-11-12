According to online records from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Trenton man received moderate injuries after a two-vehicle accident.

At 11 a.m., on Nov. 12, MSHP reports state Kyle Graves, 35, Trenton, was driving a 2003 Pontiac Sunfire east on Elmwood Avenue in Daviess County, just east of 151st Street when he crested a hill and struck a 2003 Chevy Avalanche driven by Thomas C. Lambert, 86, Pattonsburg, head-on. After the collision, the Graves vehicle spun off the roadway and Lambert’s vehicle exited the north side of the road.

Graves, who was wearing a seatbelt reported moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Hospital for treatment.

According to the report, Lambert was not wearing a seatbelt.