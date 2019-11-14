Chillicothe real estate broker, Ashley Gabrielson recently announced that she officially took over ownership of United Country Real Estate Graham Agency. The previous owner of more than 15 years, Dan Graham, will remain as an agent and Realtree Land Pro.

Gabrielson is a veteran real estate agent, serving the Chillicothe area nearly 10 years. She and her team consisting of Laurie Hardie, Megan Sensenich, Mac Lee, Josh Kelly, Dan Graham, Cindy Williams, Kelsie Ferguson and Dave Maberry specialize in farms, land, residential homes and commercial properties.

"Dan taught me everything he knew in his more than 30 years of real estate experience and I continue to be excited to walk into the office every day,” Gabrielson said. "Ownership wasn't necessarily my end goal, but as I progressed into my career, it felt like a perfect match. I love interacting with people and having newfound relationships with community members as well as introducing new residents to our area."

United Country Graham Agency offers an advertising reach unmatched by other local real estate offices, including a unique website strategy of local office and agent websites, plus hundreds of national, state and regional top-rated, exclusive property type websites. This strategy achieves top-ranking (First Page) results on Google searches when buyers from all over the world are searching for property in Northern Missouri.

United Country Graham Agency also offers the backing of powerful partnerships, which includes a partnership with Realtree and the launch of Realtree United Country Hunting Properties. The two leaders in the hunting industry combined forces to create the new division, which will cater to buyers and sellers interested in hunting, outdoor recreation and conservation properties and provides a one-stop-shop for hunters and real estate investors. Other partners include Sunbelt Business Brokers, Ducks Unlimited, Global Home USA and MapRight.

A ribbon-cutting to celebrate the transition of ownership will be at 10 a.m., on Nov. 21 at 801 Washington St. There will also be an open house before and after the holiday parade on Nov. 23.