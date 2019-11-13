Press release for Nov. 12, 2019

12:51 a.m., Officer provided escort for employees of local business.

1:18 a.m., Officer issued warning to a vehicle owner of illegally parked vehicle in the 2000 block of Ridgecrest.

1:20 a.m., Officer issued warning to a vehicle owner of illegally parked vehicle in the 2100 block of Ridgecrest.

1:38 a.m., Officer issued warning to a vehicle owner of illegally parked vehicle in the 1500 block of Burnam Road.

1:50 a.m., Officer issued warning to a vehicle owner of illegally parked vehicle in the 1500 block of Maple Street.

1:57 a.m., Officer assisted another police agency in attempting to locate a vehicle in the 200 block of East Polk. The vehicle was not located.

2:00 a.m., Officer issued warning to vehicle owner of an illegally parked vehicle in the 500 block of 10th Street.

3:11 a.m., Officer called to the 2500 block of Short Street at the request of a home owner, who was out of town, as the residential alarm had activated. The residence was checked and found to be secure, homeowner was notified.

10:03 a.m., Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of North Washington Street. The driver was cited for speeding.

10:18 a.m., Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Washington Street. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.

11:32 a.m., Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Washington Street. Driver was issued a warning for speeding and cited for no insurance.

11:47 a.m., Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Washington Street. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.

12:11 p.m., Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Washington Street. The driver was cited for speeding.

12:28 p.m., Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Washington Street. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.

12:49 p.m., Officer called to a residence in the 500 block of Baptist Home Lane regarding a telephone scam. Officer discussed the scam with the resident and informed the call was, in fact, a scam.

12:49 p.m., Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Washington Street. The driver was cited for speeding.

1:02 p.m., Officer called to the 1500 block of Calhoun Street for a report of a child sex assault investigation. Investigation continues. Officer assisted by the Livingston County Children’s Division.

1:03 p.m., Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Washington Street. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.

1:06 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance between a mother and daughter in the 400 block of Webster Street. Officers determined the mother and daughter had a loud verbal argument about letting the dogs out.

1:18 p.m., Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Washington Street. The driver, Christopher Hill, was arrested for driving while suspended. Hill was processed at the police department, cited, and released pending a future Municipal Court date.

1:23 p.m., Officer called to a business in the 600 block of West Business Highway 36 regarding an irate customer. Officers contacted the irate customer, who was subsequently escorted from the premises, without incident.

3:10 p.m., Officer called to the 400 block of St. Louis Street regarding a bag of marijuana found on the sidewalk. Officer recovered the item and properly disposed of the item in the police department’s drug take-back box.

3:22 p.m., Officers along with the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services (CDES), were called to a report of an unresponsive person in the 200 block of Park Lane. Officers and CDES determined the resident had passed from natural causes. Officer and CDES were assisted by the Livingston County Coroner’s Office.

5:16 p.m., Officer called to the 600 block of Webster regarding a landlord/tenant issue. Landlord and tenant were advised of their civil remedies.

6:55 p.m., Officer received a report of theft at a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officer advised customer had received cash back from a purchase at a self check out register, but the customer forgot to retrieve the money. Officer discovered, by viewing video surveillance of the incident, that the money was recovered by a juvenile that was with another customer. The juvenile was identified and parents were contacted. Parent/Juvenile contacted the officer in person, and the officer had a conversation with the juvenile about being a responsible person and doing the right thing.

7:09 p.m., Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Jackson Street. The driver was issued a warning for stop sign violation.

7:38 p.m., Officer called to a business in the 2600 block of North Washington Street for a gas drive off. Investigation continues.

7:41 p.m., Officer was contacted at the police department by a resident regarding a check received in the mail. The resident was advised the check was fraudulent.

8:17 p.m., Officer was contacted by a resident in the 2000 block of Ridgecrest regarding warning the resident received for illegal parking. The resident was advised of the city ordinances and allowed proper time to correct the issue.

On Nov. 12, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 117 calls for service.