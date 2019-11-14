Independence Police say a large disturbance that led to numerous officers descending on the Main Event entertainment center Saturday evening started in part with a fight among three people.

Two of those people, 18-year-old and 16-year-old males, were arrested for disorderly conduct and interfering with police, as they were considered the aggressors in the fight.

Police said they were called at 8:25 p.m. Saturday regarding the “large disturbance” at the family entertainment business at 4600 S. Cochise Court next to Interstate 470 and U.S. 40. Off-duty officers had been working security there and reported the business was packed with hundreds of unsupervised juveniles. The fight happened outside but on Main Event property, and “with a crowd like that, people get amped up easily,” police spokesperson John Syme said. Main Event soon decided to shut down for the evening, and officers from several outside agencies responded to assist with dispersing the crowd.

Police cleared the building by 9 p.m., but not after finding some juveniles trying to hide in the building. Officers found other juveniles who went to nearby businesses and reportedly caused some disturbances there.

Syme said police don't expect any further charges or citations unless they determined who threw a rock at a parked vehicle during the disturbance.