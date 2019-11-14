The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri held its Mascots Marching for Meals event Saturday in Kirksville, raising funds for the Buddy Pack program in local schools. The program provides food for children in need to take home on weekends. Participating mascots included A.T. Still University’s Bucky the Ram of Reason, The Food Bank, Kirk the Bluebird from the City of Kirksville, Community Action Partnership, SunTrust Loan Company, Rising Son Karate, Pagliai’s Pizza, the Adair County Ambulance District and Spike and Simone from Truman State University.