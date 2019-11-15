Livingston County Health Center is offering its Adult Wellness Blood Draw Clinic from 7 to 10 a.m. on Nov. 20, at their office, located at 800 Adam Dr.

In a press release, Ann Burchett, Public Information Supervisor, said the clinic is being held one week earlier due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Health Center first began offering preventive adult blood draw clinics 10 years ago as an effort to encourage adults to get recommended preventive screenings conveniently and at an affordable charge.

“It is the aim of public health to promote health and prevent disease-this service encourages our residents to take charge of their own health before problems arise,” Burchett said.

Several basic blood tests are available for those 18 and older at the Adult Wellness Clinic, including the CBC/Chem Profile, the most comprehensive blood test offered, measuring 35 different blood parameters that can have a powerful impact on the state of your health, including complete blood panel, cholesterol profile including lipids, thyroid function and more for a cost of $15; a PSA prostate cancer marker for $10; the Hemoglobin A1C, a test that gives diabetics a picture of average blood glucose control for the past 2 to 3 months, for $10; a $20 Thyroid Panel includes a TSH, T3, T4 and T4 free; Vitamin B12 Deficiency for $15; or Vitamin D Deficiency for a cost of $15.

To achieve the most accurate results, it’s best to not eat or drink anything except water after midnight the day before a blood test. A light snack will be available at the clinic, as well as water. “

If you know you are a challenging draw, it might help to drink water when you get up in the morning and until your blood is drawn,” Burchett noted. “If you have a condition that requires regular blood testing, don’t miss this opportunity! Invest a little time in your health to keep yourself in good running condition so you can live a longer, healthier life.”

For more information about Adult Blood Draws, call 646-5506.