Press release for Nov. 14, 2019

12:02 a.m., Officer provided assistance to a Livingston County deputy on a traffic stop.

6:49 a.m., Report of a house in the 400 block of Webster that has the back door standing open. Officers checked the house and the door was locked, just hadn’t been shut well. No intrusion found.

7:50 a.m., Complaint of a horse running loose on the west end of Polk Street. Officers unable to locate the horse.

9:00 a.m., Subject at the police department with questions about parking ordinances. .Officer spoke with the subject.

9:16 a.m., Officer conducted a follow-up investigation at the License Office.

9:58 a.m., Report of a dog on the shoulder of the highway near traffic in the area of Highways 36 and 65. .Officers unable to locate the dog.

11:38 a.m., Officer performed a motorist assist at Washington and Jackson Streets. The subject was needing directions to a specific location.

12:40 p.m., Complaint of subject driving without a license and expired license plates in the area of N. Fair Street. .Officers were unable to locate the subject.

1:50 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

3:37 p.m., Complaint of a suspicious abandoned vehicle near the 400 block of Industrial Road. Officers checked the vehicle and determined it to not be stolen. Property owners advised that they would have it towed if it remained on their property.

4:11 p.m., Subjects at the police department speaking with officer reference concerns of possible child abuse. investigation continuing.

6:07 p.m., Subject at the police department to report a violation of a protection order. Information obtained and will be forwarded to the prosecutor for charges.

9:14 p.m., Report of suspicious acting subjects in the alley of the 700 block of Clay Street and dressed in black. Officers checked the surrounding area and were unable to locate anyone.

9:24 p.m., Report from business in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street of a dog getting inside the business. The dog exited the business before the officer’s arrival and wasn’t located.

10:55 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 700 block of St. Louis Street between a male and female. Both parties were arrested for domestic assault, transported to the police department, processed and transported to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail in lieu of charges.

On nov. 14, the Chillicothe Police Department received 80 calls for service.

Press release for Nov. 13, 2019

1:01 a.m., Officer performed employee safeguard for closing at a business in 1000 block of S. Washington.

3:56 a.m., Two Parking violations in the 200 block of Southwest Drive.

4:17 a.m., Two Parking violations in the 1700 block of Rosewood. .

11:46 a.m., Subject in the police department with questions in regard to having been contacted in reference to having won a lottery. Determined to be a scam.

12:02 p.m., Officers conducting a follow-up investigation on a reported sexual assault.

12:15 p.m., Officer took a report of theft from a vehicle from subject to the police department. .A wallet with credit cards and cash was reported taken.

12:52 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

1:24 p.m., Officer responded to a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference to picking up some recovered property.

2:20 p.m., Officer at the police department to fingerprint subject as required by court.

4:51 p.m., Officers out at courthouse for court duties.

9:13 p.m., Report of dogs in a storage unit in the 10 block of Walnut Street. .Animals were okay.

9:38 p.m., Officer at the police department on a follow-up investigation.

11:30 p.m., Request to check premises in the 200 block of S. Washington Street. Officers checked and everything okay.

On Nov. 13, the Chillicothe Police department received 139 calls for service.