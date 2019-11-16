The headline about a recent archeological find didn't exactly set fire to my sense of adventure. And, as I read the article, I was more than looking forward to a night on the couch watching Hulu instead of breaking into the Vatican to research the Knights Templar.

It's not that I'm tepid on archeology. I'm not. I'm a Chicago Bears fan-sized fan. If it weren't for archaeologists, we wouldn't know the once-lost secrets of the ancient world, the Great Sphinx would still be buried up to its neck in sand and Howard Carter wouldn't have set loose King Tut's Curse upon the unsuspecting world.

My passion for ancient history has sent me to visit 5,000-year-old petroglyphs in Minnesota, to meet a witch at Stonehenge and to walk the Roman baths at, uh, Bath. (Seriously, the place with ancient baths is called Bath. Creative much?) I've even watched "National Treasure" I and II.

None of this – I repeat – none of this prepared me for: "Hitler's vegetable garden discovered at his secret headquarters."

I can see the archeology dinner now.

Emcee: Welcome to the 38th annual We Ain't Indiana Jones, But We're Trying awards presentation.

Professor One (leans toward fellow Ph.D.): Hey, what did you discover this year?

Professor Two: Oh, it was the yaddayaddamumblemumlemumble.

Professor One: What was that?

Professor Two: The yaddayaddamu--

Professor One (turning to the guy across from him): What did he say?

Professor Three: I think he said Adolf Hitler's vegetable garden.

Professor Two: Indeed. I discovered der Führer's freakin' vegetable garden. What did you dig up this year, Karl? Another tomb? A road? A Greek hors d'oeuvres tray? Real exciting.

Professor One: I discovered Noah's Ark. It was autographed by God and everything.

Professor Two (mumbling again): Jerk.

At least that's how it plays out in my head.

Although Hitler's vegetable garden sounds about as exciting as discovering Stalin's pear tree, it does help put a couple of things into perspective:

1) Vegetarians can stop it with all the better-than-thou attitude. "We don't kill animals, we don't wear leather and we're kinder and gentler for it."

Whatever. Adolf Hitler, voted Most Likely to Start a World War by the sophomore class of Linz, Austria, in 1905, was a vegetarian and probably turned wicked by eating kale.

And don't get me started on the evil-density of Swiss chard. It's a nightmare.

2) Every discovery is important, I guess.

Sure, we don't really know how the Incas built Machu Picchu, the purpose for the Baghdad Battery and why all those statues on Easter Island stare out to sea. But, at least we know how a mass murderer got fresh broccoli in middle-of-nowhere Poland during the winter.

The garden was actually two greenhouses equipped with an underground boiler that kept the rooms nice and steamy all year. It was exactly 2,953 feet from a bunker called The Wolf's Lair.

Hey, 2,953? Added together, two, nine, five and three equal 19. The Knights Templar were founded in 1119. Somebody call Dan Brown. Maybe this vegetable garden discovery isn't as silly as it sounds.

Jason Offutt’s newest book, “Chasing American Monsters: 251 Creatures, Cryptids, and Hairy Beasts,” is available at jasonoffutt.com.