St. Joseph, or "St. Joe," as it is called by many, was founded on the Missouri River by fur trader Joseph Robidoux and officially incorporated in 1843. In its early days, it was a bustling outpost and rough frontier town, serving as one of the last supply points and a jumping-off point on the Missouri River toward the “Wild West.”

Independence, Westport, Leavenworth and St. Joe were the most popular "jumping-off points" for those headed out the Oregon Trail in the mid-1800s. These cities were where the pioneers would stay and purchase supplies before they would head out in wagon trains. St. Joe was a very bustling place, and was the westernmost point in the United States accessible by rail until after the Civil War, and was also the second city in the U.S. to have electric streetcars.

Since the railroads ended at St. Joe it was the logical point to begin the Pony Express. Between April 3, 1860, and late October 1861, the Pony Express, picked up the mail from the railroad and headed out on horseback to provide fast mail service to points farther westward. Today the Pony Express Museum hosts visitors in the old stables on the southern edge of downtown.

The Pony Express National Museum offers a detailed look at how and why the Pony Express started, operated and 18 months later faded into history. The museum offers up-close viewing, where you can stand right up next to the rider and his horse, as he prepares to leave the stable with his saddle bags of mail.

The Pony Express may very well be the pride St. Joe, but the city has so much more to offer its visitors. There are several museums for the taking such as the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art at 2818 Frederick Avenue on the eastern edge of downtown. Also, historic architecture such as the Shakespeare Chateau Bed & Breakfast; the Wyeth Toolte Mansion; the historic Missouri Theatre, an ornate movie palace; the mansions on Hall Street; and the architecture of the downtown storefronts.

St. Joseph is naturally entertaining. It’s easy to get outdoors and take a leisurely stroll along the beautiful Missouri Riverfront Trail, or bike along 26 miles of parkway connecting 48 parks.

The campus of Missouri Western State University is home to the Kansas City Chiefs training field, and the location of a grand memorial to “the most trusted man in America,” Walter Cronkite, the long-time “CBS Evening News” anchor. Cronkite was a native of St. Joseph; his father and grandfather had a dental practice here. Cronkite had a way of delivering the news that made us feel like he was part of our family. He led us through the assassination of John F. Kennedy and the historic landing on the moon. The memorial is a worthwhile visit and is open free to the public.

We can’t forget Jesse James! He remains quite possibly the best-known bank robber of the Old West. On April 3, 1882, he was shot dead at his home, originally located at 1318 Lafayette, which has been relocated at least three times, now sitting next to the Patee House. His home is now known as the Jesse James Home Museum, and the house features the bullet hole from that fateful shot. Jesse was living under the alias of Mr. Howard. An excerpt from a popular poem of the time is: "... that dirty little coward that shot Mr. Howard has laid poor Jesse in his grave."

The Heaton-Bowman-Smith Funeral Home maintains a small museum about Jesse James and is open to the public. Their predecessors conducted his funeral. St. Joseph is now-a-days identified by the slogan, "Where the Pony Express started and Jesse James ended."

