The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German Soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. All is Calm, The Christmas Truce of 1914, an acapella musical, is based on a remarkable true story, and told in the words and songs of the men who lived it. Fine Linen Theatre is thrilled and honored to be bringing back this incredibly moving and beautiful piece of theatre, created by Peter Rothstein.

All is Calm recalls an astounding moment in history when Allied and German soldiers met in “No Man’s Land” and laid down their arms to celebrate the holiday together by trading carols, sharing food and drink, playing soccer and burying the dead. In some places the truce lasted only a night, in others it endured until New Year’s Day. Rothstein believes that music, an important part of life in the trenches, helped create a context that made the truce possible. “Music was the common language, and as winter set in, the men began to hold impromptu concerts, singing to each other across the battle fields, creating trust and a camaraderie,” says Rothstein.

For only one week, 16 local actors will portray the men in the regiments involved in this historic World War I event. All is Calm beautifully blends iconic World War I patriotic tunes, trench songs, medieval ballads and Christmas carols from England, Wales, France, Belgium and Germany with texts written by more than 30 World War I figures.

Fine Linen Theatre performances are on Thursday, Nov. 21; Friday, Nov. 22; and Saturday, Nov. 23. Performances are at 7 p.m. every night with an additional 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

All performances are at the Cedar Street Playhouse, 702 N. Cedar St. in Rolla. Tickets are available online at www.finelinentheatre.com or by calling (800) 806-1915. Prices range from $5 to $9 for students and $10 to $18 for adults.

Fine Linen Theatre considers the content of All Is Calm appropriate for all ages.