Students who qualified for the national competition will compete at the National PAS Conference.

Five agriculture students from North Central Missouri College (NCMC) participated in the Missouri Postsecondary Agriculture Student Organization (PAS) State Conference November 10-12 in Linn, Mo. Approximately 100 students, advisors, and guests from seven Missouri community colleges and universities participated in the conference. The NCMC group had the opportunity to travel to the old Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City, for a tour of Missouri history. Students were also hosted to a bbq supper at the Missouri Farm Bureau headquarters, where they heard from keynote speaker Dr. Don Claycomb, retired president of State Technical College. Dr. Claycomb, former Trenton Junior College Ag Instructor, spoke about the beginning of the community college agriculture programs as well as the history of the Missouri PAS organization.

Students attending the conference were, Bethanie Bailey, Gallatin; Calvin Basham, Cowgill; Jaylen Broyles, Hale; Payden Gibson, Trenton; and Morrissa Henley, Mercer.

NCMC students who qualified for national competition have the opportunity to compete at the National PAS Conference in Bloomington, Minn., next March.