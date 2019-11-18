Press release for Nov. 17, 2019

12:27 a.m., Officer responded to the Salee’s Bar for a possible disturbance. A male and female patron were causing a disturbance but had left prior to officers arrival.

2:21 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut for a possible harassment. Officers made contact with the suspect who agreed to stop texting the complainant.

11:52 a.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Polk Street for suspicious activity. Further investigation is to continue in this case.

1:15 PM. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Calhoun for property damage. Further investigation is to continue in this case.

2:54 p.m., Officers responded to the 600block of Walnut for a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later found back at home unharmed.

6:43 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut for a child custody dispute. Further investigation is to continue.

On Nov. 17, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 114 calls for service.

Press release for Nov. 16, 2019

4:07 a.m., Complaint of vehicle being driven in reckless manner on Elmdale Road. Officers were unable to locate any vehicle in the area.

9:09, Officer performed a funeral escort for a local business.

10:57 a.m., Complaint of a dog running loose in the 200 block of Garr Field Road. Animal control and the officer contacted owner.

12:29 p.m., Report of 4-Wheeler being operated on the city walking trail at the Old Prison property. The subjects were contacted and advised that they were not to be operating it on the walking trail.

3:58 p.m., Officers were contacted in reference a possible missing child. determined to not be missing. just a misunderstanding.

7:24 p.m., Officers requested to watch for a missing person from a neighboring jurisdiction that was possibly coming to Chillicothe. Officers watched for cars and have been unable to locate the subject or vehicle.

7:58 p.m., Officer performed a motorist assist in the 1500 block of Third Street. Officer changed the subject’s flat tire.

8:05 p.m., Officer out at a business in the 500 block of W. Business Highway 36 on an investigation.

8:30 p.m., Officers monitored traffic at the junction of U.S. Highways 36 and 65 for a vehicle that was northbound on U.S. Highway 65 and being driven in a careless manner from south of Chillicothe. Officers were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

9:28 p.m., Officers responded to 400 block of Elm St. in reference to a possible suicidal subject. Officers concluded the subject had suicidal tendencies and was voluntarily transported to Hedrick Medical Center for medical assistance and evaluation.

On Nov. 16, the Chillicothe Police received 66 calls for service.

Press release for Nov. 15, 2019

12:27 a.m., Officers responded to a reported disturbance in the 600 block of Webster Street. Upon arrival and investigation of the scene, it was determined that the instigators of the disturbance were obtaining a ride from the location and no prosecution was being pursued. no arrests were made.

12:43 a.m., Officers transported subjects to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

9:23 a.m., Officers recovered an abandoned bicycle from the 1300 block of Bryan Street.

10:00 a.m., Officers performed a funeral escort for a local business.

1:33 p.m., Officers out at the courthouse for court duties.

2:32 p.m., Officer performed a motorist assist in the 1100 block of Walnut Street. The vehicle was brought to the police department lot for the subject to be picked up by a family member.

3:12 p.m., Report of a neighbor dispute in the 1200 block of Hogan Street. Report determined unfounded.

3:37 p.m., Report of vehicle blocking alley in the 1300 block of Walnut Street. Owner contacted and moved the vehicle.

3:49 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

5:47 p.m., Officer spoke on the phone to a subject that had questions.

7:39 p.m., Report of a deer being struck by a vehicle on N. Washington near the Country Club Golf Course. The deer was killed in the collision and the Dept. of Conservation was notified.

8:20 p.m., Officer checked on a semi-truck that was blocking an entry into the business lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The vehicle was moved.

9:14 p.m., Officers attempted a warrant service in the 800 block of Elm Street. There was negative contact with the subject.

10:20 p.m., Officers attempted paper service in the 800 block of Elm Street. Paper was served.

10:25 p.m., Officer contacted a resident of the 1100 block of Adam Drive reference an open door. The resident closed the door.

10:34 p.m., Officer observed an open door in the 100 block of Virginia Avenue. Homeowner notified and will be shutting the door.

On Nov. 15, the Chillicothe Police Department received 67 calls for service.