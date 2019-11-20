The Christmas season officially kicks-off in Chillicothe this weekend with a variety of annual holiday events.

The 73rd annual Chillicothe Holiday Parade hosted by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, officially kicking off the holiday season in Chillicothe. The theme for this year’s parade is “Magic of Christmas”. The parade will take its usual route down Washington Street.

After the Chillicothe Christmas parade stop by Bishop Hogan Memorial School for their annual holiday bazaar craft and vendor fair, chili luncheon and photo booth. The event runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Community members are invited to see the dazzling display as the lights and decorations are turned on for the first time this season at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Simpson Park. Santa is scheduled to be the guest of honor and will have plenty of time to visit with each child. It’s a fun-filled family event with Christmas music, coffee, hot chocolate and cider. The popular horse-drawn sleigh rides will run throughout the evening. The park will be closed to traffic from 5-7 p.m. to allow families to walk through the park to view the lights.