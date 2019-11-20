During Tuesday night’s regular meeting of the Chillicothe R-II School Board, members discussed the district’s new APR scores, the sale of Central School and when they wanted to go before voters and ask for a sales tax levy increase.

Dr. Zach McMains, assistant superintendent, presented the report to the board and noted that the actual results will not be released until later this week, but preliminary reports show the students are placing at or above the state-mandated levels in academic achievement and subgroup achievement. He also noted that the district is “doing very, very well,” in college and career readiness, attendance and graduation rates.

Superintendent Dan Wiebers said the students in the district did very well and that reflects on the district as a whole.

Wiebers also announced that the sale of Central School is waiting on a few minor details to be handled but the contract has been signed.

“I am confident at our December meeting I will announce the sale has been completed,” he said.

The board accepted a bid from Nathan Zabka, Zabka Properties in September of $31,500 to purchase the old Central School. Zabka plans to turn the old school into apartments.

Though no action was taken in regards to the board’s plan to go before voters and ask for a tax levy increase, they did discuss the matter.

Wiebers told the group that Darin Chappell, Chillicothe city administrator, recently called him to discuss the city’s plan to ask residents for a sales tax increase for law enforcement needs. The board discussed the possibility of waiting to take the matter before voters until August or even November 2020. They hope to hear from Chappell at the December meeting because if they chose to take the matter to voters in April they must file ballot language by the Jan. 21 filing deadline.

The board passed the filing dates for the three open spots on the board. Candidate filing dates for April 7, 2020, Chillicothe R-II Board of Education election begin at 8 a.m., on Dec. 17 and end 5 p.m., Jan. 21. The seats being sought n the election will be those of Lauren Horsman, Pat Jones and Brice Walker.

Also at the December meeting, Wiebers said he plans to have a recommendation for an architect based on the request for qualifications (RFQ) for architectural services for a new district office. Wiebers reminded the board and says it is important to stress that the funds to build the new building will come from insurance, due to flooding and massive damage to the old district offices last May.

“The insurance company gave us the option to use the insurance money to re-hab or re-do the old building south of town or build a new one,’ he said. “The only cost to the district, either way, is the $1,000 deductible.”

The board also agreed to change the start times of the board meetings to 6 p.m. The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m., Dec. 17.