On Nov. 19, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 94 calls for service.

Press release for Nov. 19, 2019

4:25 a.m., Officer responded to the area of Westbound U.S. Highway 36 just outside city limits for a semi rollover. Officers found the semi off the north side of the roadway rolled into the ditch. The driver was checked by paramedics but did not require going to the hospital. Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate the accident.

5:13 a.m., Officers responded to the area of Polk Street and Elm Street for a disturbance. Officers located a subject who appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine. Officers located a sober friend of the subjects and released him into his custody.

9:35 a.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of Oak Street for a child custody dispute. Officers were able to have the subjects come to a civil agreement.

9:36 a.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Webster for a report of juveniles fighting. This case is to be forwarded to the Livingston County Juvenile Office for further review.

11:37 a.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block for a report of stealing. After a short investigation, it was determined to be a civil issue.

2:40 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a minor private property accident. Officers had the subjects exchange information. No report was filed.

5:36 p.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of Monroe to check the well-being of a subject. The subject was found to be okay.

5:41 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of West Business Highway 36 for possible narcotics that were found. The substance found was not narcotics.

7:37 p.m., Officer responded to 1300 block of Cooper Street to check the well-being of children left in a running vehicle. Officers responded to the area and could not locate the vehicle that had left prior to officers arrival.

7:51 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of West Business Highway 36 for a disturbance. Officers arrested a subject for unlawful use of a weapon, peace disturbance, and property damage. He was fully processed and transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

9:32 p.m., Officers responded to area of Jackson and Orchard Street and arrested a subject for peace disturbance. The subject was fully processed and released with a municipal citation and court date.

