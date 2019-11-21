There is something for everyone at the 20th Annual Missouri Livestock Symposium!

The 2019 Missouri Livestock Symposium will be held in Kirksville Dec. 6 and 7 at the William

Matthew Middle School. The Friday evening keynote speaker is Dr. Temple Grandin, a noted animal expert, renowned designer of humane livestock facilities and an advocate for autistic populations.

During the Friday evening program, Dr. Rex Ricketts of Hallsville, will be honored with the Agriculture Educator Lifetime Achievement Award, and John Wood of Canton, will be honored as the Northeast Missouri Livestock Person of the Year. The Friday activities begin at 4 p.m. when the trade show opens. A free beef supper will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 7 p.m.

Over 40 breakout sessions will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. These sessions include topics like: Improving Cattle Stockmanship with Dr. Grandin, Perilous Pastures and Fatal Feedstuffs, with Dr. Tim Evans, from the College of Veterinary Medicine. Ken McNabb, trainer and clinician from Lovell, Wyoming will be featured in the three of the horse breakout sessions. He will talk about Communicating with your Hands, Feet and Legs, Colt Starting and Purchasing Your Next Horse with Confidence. There will be sessions on sheep and goats including information on parasite control and using performance ratios for selection. Other topics include sessions on stock dogs, farm and home technology, livestock risk protection insurance, information about the nutritional value of beef, and many others.

The trade show opens at 8 a.m. Saturday and the day includes a free governor’s style luncheon.

For more information visit their website at www.missourilivestock.com or contact Valerie Tate, Field Specialist in Agronomy at tatev@missouri.edu or call 660-895-5123. The University of Missouri Extension programs are open to all.