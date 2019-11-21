A traffic stop just after midnight on Nov. 14 lead to an arrest being made at the request of Homeland Security.

According to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, at 12:02 a.m., on Nov. 14, Deputy Jordan Williams was working night patrol in western Livingston County when he stopped a van for speeding at the Mooresville Junction and U.S. Highway 36.

“The stop turned more suspicious as another vehicle also stopped with the van,” Cox said. “The van was found to have several Hispanic passengers, most had their passport from Mexico but none were legally in the United States.”

Williams was assisted by a trooper from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a deputy from Caldwell County and K-9 Zaki due to the number of people Williams encountered during the stop.

“No drugs were found in the vehicle but one occupant was arrested at the request of Homeland Security,” Cox said.

Ivan Othoniel Sevilla-Baker, 38, Mexico. was arrested and taken to the Caldwell County Jail at the request of ICE.

“Information was shared about the stop and the people/players involved but no other arrests were requested,” Cox said. “An investigation took place into possible human trafficking, however, we were unable to obtain any information/evidence to support that concern.”

The driver of the van, Kevin Gonzalez, 24, Wichita, Kan., received a citation and was arrested for operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid driver's license. Gonzalez was processed and released from the LCSO.