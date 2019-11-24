Trea M. Hayes, Chillicothe, was arrested at 1:13 a.m. on Nov.24 in Caldwell County.

According to an online report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol 17-year-old Trea M. Hayes, Chillicothe, was arrested at 1:13 a.m. on Nov.24 in Caldwell County and arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated, possession of between 11-35 grams of marijuana; speeding more than 26 mph over speed limit - charges state 101 mph in a 65 mph zone; failed to drive on the right lane of two lanes in the same direction.

He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and released after a 24-hour hold, according to the report.