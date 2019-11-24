When I was a kid growing up during the 1970s, Columbia was a much smaller town than it is today. My friends and I would sit around and lament our humble existences and dream of the bright lights and amazing attractions of the big city. As soon as the Saturday morning cartoons were over and were replaced on the TV for the remainder of the afternoon by reruns of westerns, The Wide World of Sports and other really horrible stuff, I would go and find my mother. I would then fall to the floor and whine, “We don’t have anything to doooooo!”

Mom was always proficient at coming up with creative things for me to do, if only for the reason that she didn’t want to watch me lay on the floor all afternoon complaining that I didn’t have anything to do. “Why don’t you all go see a movie?” she would regularly suggest. This was a decent idea back in the day. The Cinema Theater at the Broadway Shopping Center and the Biscayne 3 located inside the Biscayne Mall offered four separate screens within walking distance, which was important because all of our mothers had a general policy of refusing to drive us anywhere. Those theaters are gone now.

The Forum Theater at the Forum Shopping Center and three locations downtown: the Uptown; The Campus 1 & 2; and the majestic Missouri Theater were all within biking distance. Parents in the 1970s were far more liberal in where and how far they allowed their kids to ride bicycles because they had a general policy of refusing to drive them anywhere. The Missouri doesn’t show movies anymore and the other two places are gone now. There was a two screen theater in the Whitegate Center way out off of Paris Road, but I never saw a movie there because it was too far away to navigate by foot or bike and my mom wouldn’t drive me there. It’s gone now. There were two places you could watch drive-in movies: the Broadway located directly behind the Cinema, and the Sky-Hi way out on old Highway 63, but they were of little use to us because none of us knew how to drive a car filled with coolers of beer. Both of the drive-ins are gone now.

Columbia is a much bigger town today than it was back then, but there are far fewer places to watch a movie and far fewer movies to watch. Now we basically have the two multiplexes showing the same blockbuster on twelve different screens.

After my friends and I had already seen every movie in town we were legally allowed to see, and sneaking in to all of the ones we weren’t (we would see the taboo movies multiple times), my mom would occasionally break down in a fit of desperation and agree to drive us somewhere. “Why don’t you all go skating?” she would suggest. In the 1970s, there were three distinct roller-skating rinks in Columbia: one underneath Oakland Plaza Lanes; one on the Business Loop; and one way out north of town, allowing multiple opportunities for kids to risk life and limb on a Saturday afternoon. Ice skating was available at the enormous Ice Chalet, where Laser Lanes is located today. All those places are gone now.

Columbia is a much bigger town today than it was back then, but if you’re bored and foolish enough to want to spend an afternoon skating, you’re out of luck.

Wet Willie’s Water Slide was within biking distance, just west of the present day Holiday Inn Executive Center (it was the Hilton Inn back in those days). There were two putt-putt golf courses: one on the Business Loop and one next to Oakland Plaza Lanes. They’re both gone now. For that matter, Oakland Plaza Lanes is gone now. Columbia is a much bigger town today than it was during the 1970s, but if it’s a water-slide or putt-putt you’re after, you need to head to the Lake of the Ozarks. We still have one full-service bowling alley, instead of the two we had forty years ago, but nobody goes there anymore because it’s too crowded.

If you sense that I’m waxing nostalgic in this column, you’re right. But fear not, modern day Columbians! A new remedy for placating the ennui associated with having nothing to do has recently hatcheted its way into our town’s regressing entertainment scene. Axe-throwing! This avant-garde activity is now available at no fewer than three local venues and the concept is revolutionary: allow people—99.9 percent of whom have absolutely zero lumberjack skills or training— to haul in coolers of their alcoholic beverage of choice, catch a good buzz, then start hurling around axes and other assorted sharp objects. I experienced this phenomena first-hand last weekend when a large group of friends and I had been drinking for a while, and decided we needed to engage in some dangerous thrill-seeking. The town devoid of any skating rinks, we ventured into an axe-throwing establishment. It was fun until my eleventh consecutive cleaver crashed sideways against the wooden target and thudded to the ground below. I realized I would be better off, even at my age now, careening down Wet Willie’s Water Slide.

I think I finally understand why kids in Columbia these days sit around for hours playing video games and poking at their iPhones. There’s nothing else to doooooo. Even my mother wouldn’t have allowed me to ride my bike to an axe-throwing place.

Homeboy, aka Columbia attorney Doug Pugh, is the father of two daughters. Beyond that, it gets weird. He’s a Kewpie married to a Bruin, a graduate of both MU’s journalism and law schools and is working to become domesticated for the sake of his wife and the girls.