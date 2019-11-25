A 32-year-old Chillicothe woman was arrested for disorderly conduct.

A 32-year-old Chillicothe woman was arrested and charged with alleged disorderly conduct after the woman yelled, cursed at and threatened a teacher at a Chillicothe school sometime the week of nov. 18.

According to Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples the investigation into the incident with the disgruntled parent in ongoing.

The woman was issued a summons, released pending a court date, and advised by School Resource Officer Eric Menconi she was not allowed on school property without a police escort until school officials and administration could investigate the matter.

According to the press release form Maples, the accused woman was reportedly counseled, and Menconi assisted her in how to go about business with the school. The parent had already been warned by law enforcement at the beginning of the school year because of her threats and demeanor toward school officials.

Maples says the incident happened after school hours when the teacher was attempting to go home. The parent was upset because a child was not appropriately delivered to her according to her standards. The teacher provided the information on the incident to her direct supervisor because of her concern with the parent’s behavior toward the staff.

During the investigation, it was determined the parent’s behavior was because of a custody matter between parents.

In the press release, Maples asks parents not to treat teachers or school staff in a threatening or disrespectful manner and to communicate with an opposite parent or the school if a custody matter is involved.