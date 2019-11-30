The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Phelps County that goes into effect at 9 p.m. through 6 p.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service said southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph are expected tonight, which will increase west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service said it will be much colder with scattered snow showers possibly mixed with rain showers. Sunday night, snow showers are expected in the area, followed by isolated flurries after midnight.

The National Weather Service’s hazardous weather outlook said there is an elevated fire weather risk.