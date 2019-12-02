Two seats will be up for election on the Kirksville City Council and three on the Kirksville R-III School Board when voters head to the polls in April.

And while that seems like a long way off, decisions on what candidates they’ll choose from are already underway.

Kirksville R-III School Board President Nan Davis and Secretary Dr. Jeremy Houser both told the Daily Express they plan to file for re-election after the filing period opens Dec. 17.

School Board member Dr. Adam Moore, however, does not plan to seek another term, opening up one seat.

Moore said he’s enjoyed his time on the School Board but wants to spend more time with his family and growing children. He does expect to continue to be an active contributor to the Kirksville schools in other capacities.

“I feel like I’ll always be involved in the school somehow,” he said.

All three are at the end of three-year terms on the School Board. Davis would be seeking another re-election, while Houser and Moore were each elected for the first time in 2017.

Candidates can file at the Kirksville R-III Administration Building during regular business hours.

On the Kirksville City Council, Mayor Pro Tem Chuck Long said he is not yet certain whether he’ll file for re-election. Long had to seek re-election in April at the close of his three-year term, and was re-elected to fill the final year of the late Richard Detweiler’s unexpired term.

Council member Rick Steele, who is currently serving his second term, plans to file for a third term.

Candidates can file at Kirksville City Hall during regular business hours.

Filing for Council and School Board seats closes at 5 p.m. Jan. 21.

The 2020 Municipal Election will be April 7.

Candidates planning to file for various county offices in 2020 have slightly more time to make their decisions. Filing for the Aug. 4 primary opens on Feb. 25 and closes at 5 p.m. March 31.

County offices up for election in November 2020 are first and second district county commissioner, sheriff, assessor, public administrator, coroner, surveyor and township committeepersons.

Candidates can file during regular business hours at the Adair County Clerk’s Office in the Adair County Courthouse.



