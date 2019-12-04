The Chillicothe Area Arts Council presents their Christmas Show, Enrico & Friends “Music of Christmas” at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 8 in the beautifully decorated sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 1601 Bryan Street, Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer said in a press release.

“This trio of friends and musicians will present a heartwarming concert of traditional popular Christmas tunes that we’ve all grown up either singing or listening to during the holiday season—a blend of secular and gospel music that will promise to bring a spirit of warmth and joy to our hearts,” VanDeventer added.

Dr. James Cockman, pianist and Sheree Yoder, violinist and cellist are popular performers in the Kansas City area. Enrico Stephen, saxophonist, is the worship director at Chillicothe’s First Baptist Church.

“This accomplished trio welcomes the opportunity to perform together and share their gifts to deliver a performance that delights their listeners,” VanDeventer said. “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”, one of sharing love and friendship and celebrating with old friends and making new ones. This Christmas show is a great way to get in the “Christmas Spirit”!

Tickets are available at the door. Adults $15, students $5, season ticket holders are free with ticket. The doors will open at 2 p.m. For more information, call the arts office at 660-646-1173.