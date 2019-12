Livingston County Health Center encourages county residents who haven’t gotten a flu shot to stop by the health center any Tuesday in December except for Christmas Eve, between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. High-dose vaccine is available.

Those with private insurance or Medicare should bring their card to the clinic.

For questions about flu shots, call the health center at 646-5506.