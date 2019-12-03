Recently, Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox released press releases about two incident deities were recently involved in, including apprehending a fugitive from the county’s most-wanted list, who had been wanted for a year.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has followed multiple leads since Nov. 1, 2018, on fugitive Miranda Nicole Adams, 39, Chillicothe, who was wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant issued for alleged violation of bond conditions on original class D felony possession of controlled substance with bond set at $100,000 cash, according to a press release from Cox.

“On Nov.18, 2019, LCSO staff were in the 1200 block of Monroe Street in Chillicothe on this investigation and after multiple attempts to make contact, an adult female answered the door and told our staff the fugitive was not in the residence,” Cox said.

A search of the home revealed a locked door to a room that had a security code.

“The male who uses that room was brought to the residence by a deputy as he consented to the search of his room for the fugitive,” Cox added. “That male entered the passcode to his room and it was determined the room had been locked from inside. Further investigation found our fugitive inside that room hiding in a closet.”

Deputies then arrested Adams on the warrant and additional information was obtained from the person who was allegedly hiding the fugitive. Adams was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail.

On Nov. 19, at about 3:56 p.m., LCSO Deputy Dustin Woelfle was on duty when he attempted to stop a vehicle with an improper license plate and a person driving who allegedly had a revoked driver's license. According to the press release, the driver failed to yield to the emergency vehicle for over a mile and finally came to a stop at a private residence in the 200 block of Second Street in Chillicothe.

“The stop/investigation resulted in the seizure of a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia, schedule prescription pill(s), and a small bag of marijuana from the vehicle,” cox said.

Barry P. Cooper 43, Chillicothe, was arrested for alleged delivery of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and driving while revoked. Cooper was processed and taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail and has since been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged class C felony delivery of a controlled substance.

Online records show that on Feb. 28, 2018, Cooper pled guilty and was sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court on delivery of a controlled substance class C felony and was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on case #17LV-CR00486-01. Cox said, Cooper is currently on parole on that conviction and remains incarcerated in lieu of bond on the new case.