Donations of new or clean used hats, mittens, gloves and scarves are being accepted at the Livingston County Health Center. The annual program provides those in need with winter gear, at no cost. Those in need are encouraged to go to the health center, 800 Adam Drive, and choose items off of the Mitten Tree. The tree is located near the front window and residents are welcome to come to choose items during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Ann Burchett, public information supervisor at the health center said in a press release.

Donations of new or clean used hats, gloves and scarves are welcome to keep the tree-filled over the winter months. For more information about the Mitten Tree, contact the health center at

646-5506.