“Let The Holidays Begin”

We want to thank Aunt Pat for hosting our family gathering on Thanksgiving. The food was amazing and being with family was more so. It always seems to be the gathering time of year, great conversation, reflecting on family events throughout the past year and creating ideas for the upcoming holiday season. Nothing like going to the Smith Farm.

-----

We should all take time to give thanks for the work we and the people in our community, all do for each other. From bringing in the harvest, caring for a friend, raising a child or helping our readers stay connected and safe in our community, making the world a better place.

-----

OK, if you have not traveled down south Locust Street, you must. The Kelly Poling Art District is always amazing and this holiday season with greenery and large red ribbon flowing from the pots on the lamp posts are perfectly delightful.

-----

Joe G. Dillard announces a heaping helping of a Book. The Blue Mound Chronicles: Stories “History of a Small Missouri Town” is now available. Tales and stories from Joe, Brock Jones, Gary Maberry and Jerry R. Stephens, some of which have been featured in the Constitution-Tribune this past year. Copies are available at the C-T office for $14.95 or one may be mailed to you for $17.95; write to Joe G. Dillard, 3535 West Arbor Way, Columbia, Mo. 65203, delivery within two weeks. The book contains personal recollections, detailed information about the past schools, businesses, churches and even the graveyard.

-----

Just a reminder—Pancakes and sausage Saturday at Applebee’s, with all proceeds going to the Forrest O Triplett Memorial Animal Shelter and the Livingston County Humane Society. Serving from 7 to 10 a.m.

-----

What an accomplishment for the Wildcat 8-Man Football Team with Southwest Livingston of

Ludlow/Hale and Tina-Avalon players, all competing for glory and have they certainly received it. Beating the Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison Panthers 74—68 qualifying the Wildcats for Missouri 8-man high school football’s state championship game for the first time since 1990—29 years. We saw where some of the Wildcat players visited Faurot Field as youngsters at a summer football camp and now here they are playing for a high school championship. Compliments to 1st year head coach Oren Magruder and staff.

-----

Reminders---Letters to Santa—deadline Dec. 12 and then if you want your name on Merry

Christmas page, stop by, give us your name and donate to Operation Help, that deadline Friday,

Dec.13.

-----

Birthdays this week include: today, Donna Callen and Mabel Fine; Thursday, Joe Singer, Melissa Ficken, Mike Snyder and Reva Agnes Condron #96; Friday, Rosalee Davis, Clarence Eckert, Donnie Dudley, Jena Pyrtle, Steve Duncan, Katie Graham and Kathy Beverage; Saturday, Carolyn Stephens, Mike Raney, Terry Narr, Brooke Wolf, Pat Elliott, Jean Burton, Steve Ripley and Ollie Mae Marple Dodson; Sunday, Ronda Hapes, Josh Wayman, Bruce Lindley, Janet Zion, Matt Trager, Jennifer Hall and Dorothy Smiley; Monday, Marilou Whiteside, Marjorie Prewitt, Lisa Loney, Emma Hestand, Eric Reeter, Charlotte Hoskins, Keri

Dennis, Janet Bethards, David Wolf, Larry Meek, Jerry Griffin, Carla Williams and Daryl Albertson; Tuesday, Paul Ealey, Sandi Denman, Jan Salllee, Liana Carr, Hop Stuver, Tammy Ewing, Emily Deshays and Lucinda Morris.

-----

Wedding anniversaries include: Ted and Norma Blankenship, David and Alice Gates, Rex and Pat Wood, Stacy and Linda Singleton, Jerry and Barbara Keller, Joe and Lynn Roberts, Todd and Chrissy Jones, Jim and Debbie Clemens, Chad and Sharon McCoy, Mark and Sherry Walsh and Charlie and Patricia Greener.