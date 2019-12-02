Press release for Dec. 1, 2019

12:09 a.m., Officer assisted EMS with a medical call in the 800 block of Jefferson Street.

11:05 a.m., Officer called to the 1100 block of Second Street for possible property damage. No property damage was observed.

5:39 p.m., Officer responded to residential care facility in the 100 block of Trenton Road to assist with a resident.

6:47 p.m., Officers conducted a check well-being of juvenile in the 100 block of Webster Street. The residents were found to be safe.

7:43 p.m., Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of East Street. Officers advised the incident was verbal in nature and parties separated for the evening.

On Dec. 1, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 48 calls for service.

Press release for Nov. 30, 2019

12:15 a.m., Officers responded to a business intrusion alarm in the 2600 block of North Washington Street. Officer reported incident was false alarm.

1:32 a.m., Officers responded to a business alarm at a bank in the 500 block of North Washington Street. Officer reported alarm was activated by cleaning staff.

6:02 a.m., Officers responded to a business alarm in the 100 block of W. Business Highway 36. Alarm was an accidental activation.

6:07 a.m., Officer received information of whereabouts of missing juvenile. Officer contacted authorities in that jurisdiction who subsequently located missing juvenile. The juvenile was returned to parents and the report is being forwarded to the Juvenile Office.

12:28 p.m., Officer arrested female subject in the 800 block of Elm Street on Livingston County warrant for operating a vehicle in a non-designated conservation area. A male was also arrested on a State of Missouri Parole violation warrant. Both subjects were unable to post the required bond and transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

1:32 p.m., Officer conducted prisoner transports to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

5:47 p.m., Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Polk Street. Officer determined incident occurred between juveniles. Juvenile Officer was contacted and juveniles were released to parents.

7:05 p.m., Officer responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of Park Lane. Officer contacted subjects and advised of the complaint. There were no further complaints.

10:02 p.m., Officers arrested a female for shoplifting from a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The female was also arrested for driving while suspended. Female was cited and released pending a Municipal Court appearance.

11:01 p.m., Officer responded to a noise complaint in the 1400 block of Calhoun Street. Resident was advised of the complaint. No further complaints were received.

11:07 p.m., Officers called to a business parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street for a group of individuals loitering and disturbing customers. Officer advised the individuals dispersed without incident.

11:19 p.m., Officer contacted a suspicious vehicle in a bank parking lot in the 500 block of North Washington Street. Officer advised subjects in the vehicle were playing games on their phones.

On Nov. 30, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 75 calls for service.

Press release for Nov. 29, 2019

12:52 a.m., Officer assisted motorist in the 600 block of West Business Highway 36.

1:30 a.m., Officer contacted at the police department by subject regarding a scam.

1:41 a.m., Officer responded to a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 36 near U.S. Highway 65. Officer advised motorist drove off the roadway and the vehicle became immobile. No injuries were reported.

3:35 a.m., Officer assisted EMS with a medical call on Dorney Drive.

6:45 a.m., Officer received a report of a two-vehicle non-injury accident in a business parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officer reported one driver made too sharp of a turn a struck a parked motor vehicle.

8:54 a.m., Officer received a report of theft from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Dickinson Street.

9:11 a.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Elm Street and assisted CMU with a transformer issue by performing traffic control.

10:02 a.m., Officer received a report of theft in the 500 block of Corporate Drive.

10:44 a.m., Officer responded to a two-vehicle non-injury accident in the 900 block of Fairlane Drive. Officer reported drivers exchanged information as one driver backed into another person’s vehicle.

10:45 a.m., Officer received a report of theft from a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Samuel Street.

3:27 p.m., Officer contacted at the police department by subject with questions about a scam.

4:20 p.m., Officer responded to a local bank regarding an issue with customer.

4:46 p.m., Officer assisted animal control in the area of East Polk where a dog was seized due to neglect.

5:43 p.m., Officer conducted a well-being check in the 1100 block of Fairway. The resident was found to be safe.

6:32 p.m., Officer assisted a juvenile office in the 900 block of Elm Street.

7:23 p.m., Officer spoke with subject at the police department about harassment. No harassment was currently taking place.

7:27 p.m., Officer spoke with subjects regarding child custody/civil issues and their remedies.

9:00 p.m., Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Clay Street. Officer reported incident to be verbal in nature and no arrests were made.

10:03 p.m., Officer spoke with subject reference receiving unwanted communications. Officer referred the subject to the proper jurisdiction.

On Nov. 29, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 81 calls for service.